Glasgow’s mass vaccination in the 1950s

In 1950 fears over the potential scale of a smallpox outbreak in Glasgow sparked a major response from public health officials.

The mass vaccination programme undertaken has striking parallels some 70 years on as Scotland begins the mass rollout of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

Emergency clinics were set up across Glasgow and healthcare workers embarked on inoculating hundreds of people every hour.

On Monday, vaccinators begin administering the first of the 44,000 Oxford Coronavirus jabs that have been sent to Scotland. Nearly 100,000 people have already received a dose of the first approved vaccine from Pfizer.

