Three people dead after linked incidents in Kilmarnock

Three people have died after a series of incidents which led to the lockdown of an East Ayrshire hospital.

Police said a woman, 39, was attacked in the car park of University Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock at 19:45 on Thursday.

A second woman, 24, was fatally stabbed at about 20:05 on Portland Street, about two miles away.

A 40-year-old man then died in a road crash on the C50, about 12 miles south of the town , at about 20:30.

Police Scotland said inquiries carried out so far have indicated that the incidents were linked.

The force also confirmed it is not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The attacks are not thought to be terror-related.