A man who lost his wife and son in a drowning incident at Loch Lomond said the water "looked very safe".

Waris Ali's wife, Edina Olahova, 29, their son, Rana Haris Ali, and family friend, 39-year-old Muhammad Asim Riaz, all died in the incident at Ardlui on Saturday.

Mr Waris, who lives in the Glasgow area of Govan, said they had been on holiday in the Isle of Skye when they decided to go to Loch Lomond.

His son went in after his friend, followed by the rest of the group. A passer-by also helped and saved his friend's son.