Home destroyed as explosion shakes housing estate

Emergency services are at the scene of an explosion in a South Ayrshire housing estate.

Local people reported hearing an explosion in the Kincaidston area of Ayr just after 19:00 on Monday.

The blast appears to have destroyed at least one house in a terrace, with images showing debris strewn across the ground.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known and police have warned the public to stay away.

The fire service said nine appliances and specialist resources had been sent to the scene.