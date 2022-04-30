A father who has been sober for 20 years has told the BBC how his son died from alcohol addiction, age 32.

Fred Parry, 66, a cellist and music teacher from Glasgow, paid for his son Adam to attend a private rehab clinic in the Scottish Borders.

He says it helped his son stay sober for about three years - however, Adam suffered a string of seizures which led to his death in 2020.

Mr Parry has called for better access to addiction recovery services in Scotland.