Unpaid carer Stevie Nagel has been looking after her husband Grant for the last six years - mostly on her own.

The 75-year-old was diagnosed with cognitive impairment and more recently with dementia, which Stevie says has significantly affected his short-term memory and mood.

As Grant's condition deteriorates, Stevie worries how she will cope with no help in the future.

She opens up as a report from Carers Scotland shows more than a third of Scotland's 888,000 unpaid carers have concerns about their own mental and physical health.