Primary children in the north of Glasgow have helped clean up waste land next to their school, after more than 20 years of neglect.

Cowlairs Park has been plagued with anti-social behaviour and fly tipping - including the dumping of used needles, asbestos and household waste.

Glasgow City Council said it had worked with the community to clear mess and the site had been earmarked for significant redevelopment. But, parents say they had to take matters into their own hands in order to make the space safe.

Pupils told the BBC they planted a new garden – and celebrated with a performance supported by the National Theatre of Scotland.