Knowing that your baby is going to need surgery is a daunting prospect for any parent.

In an effort to make that less so, the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow is trialling an augmented reality app for families of children with a cleft lip and palate.

The app uses 3D visuals to show parents what will happen to their baby during the procedure.

James and Laura Ashworth found out that baby Helena would have a cleft lip and palate at their 20 week scan.

Initially they were worried about what Helena's future would look like, but they say the app has given them a better understanding of the surgery.