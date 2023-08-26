An old Scottish pub has been given a new life in the US at the hi-tech headquarters of California health firm.

The Art Nouveau interior of St Mungo Vintners - with its dark wood, stained glass and brass fittings - was saved by an antiques dealer when the pub closed its doors in Glasgow in 1974.

It was shipped to the US where it gathered dust in a warehouse for years.

The bar and its fittings have now been bought by medical app firm GoodRx and used to build a "speakeasy" for staff.

California antiques dealer Mitchell Litt said St Mungo Vintners was "beautiful" when he first saw it on Glasgow's Queen Street in the 1970s.