Dive into the world of basking sharks
Video

Scientists believe basking sharks could be gathering in Scotland's seas to mate.

Video tag footage shows them being "sociable" in groups on the seabed.

Researchers from Scottish Natural Heritage and the University of Exeter have been studying the sharks since 2012.

  • 15 Aug 2018