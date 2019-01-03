Sperm whale trapped in Highlands loch
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sperm whale trapped in Loch Eriboll in Highlands

A sperm whale has become tangled in rope in a Highlands loch.

The 9m-long animal was spotted in Loch Eriboll, near Durness, Sutherland.

Coastguard and British Divers Marine Life Rescue Team volunteers have been monitoring the whale and will attempt a rescue

  • 03 Jan 2019