Sperm whale trapped in Highlands loch

Sperm whale trapped in Loch Eriboll in Highlands
A sperm whale has become tangled in rope in a Highlands loch.
The 9m-long animal was spotted in Loch Eriboll, near Durness, Sutherland.
Coastguard and British Divers Marine Life Rescue Team volunteers have been monitoring the whale and will attempt a rescue
03 Jan 2019
