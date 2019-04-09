Drivers on wrong side caught on dashcams
Dashcam footage has emerged of drivers narrowly avoiding head-on crashes with cars being driven on the wrong side of roads in the Highlands.

The videos have been uploaded to social media amid a local campaign to remind tourists to drive on the left.

Cars can be seen coming head-on on the wrong side of the road, including at a corner in the dark.

