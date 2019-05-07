Video

In February 2019, Dave Mackay became the first Scottish-born pilot to travel to space.

Mackay is Virgin Galactic's chief pilot, and February's test flight marked a crucial step in the company's ambition to offer commercial flights into space.

Earlier this week he returned to the small village of Helmsdale where he grew up to share his experience with local young people.

