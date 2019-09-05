Uncovering the mystery of Nessie
Debunking the mystery of the Loch Ness Monster

Scientists have taken DNA samples from Loch Ness in a bid to solve the mystery of the monster that lore says lies beneath the waves.

The presence of large animals, said to be behind reports of a monster, was ruled out in the analysis.

But the team from New Zealand say the creatures behind the fabled Nessie could be giant eels.

