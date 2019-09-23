Base jumper 'lucky' to survive hitting rock face

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Base jumper 'lucky' to survive after hitting rock face
Base jumper Sam Percival has said he was lucky to survive being blown into a rock face before falling into "vicious" terrain.
He jumped from a pinnacle 1,030m (3,379ft) up on the An Teallach ridge in Wester Ross.
His parachute was caught by a gust of wind and he was turned around and blown against a face of the pinnacle.
-
23 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-49804795/base-jumper-lucky-to-survive-after-hitting-rock-faceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window