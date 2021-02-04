Covid in Scotland: Snow impact on vaccinations 'concerning'
Nicola Sturgeon has admitted to concerns about the impact of poor weather conditions on the Covid vaccination programme.
However she said plans were in place to help protect the rollout of the jab during the wintry weather.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for "heavy and persistent" snow for much of the north of Scotland.
The Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Tayside and Perthshire are expected to be the worst affected.
