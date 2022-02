A father and son spent two nights stranded at a bothy in the Cairngorms after blizzards caused by Storm Eunice.

The pair set out on Thursday, before the alarm was raised on Friday when they did not return home.

The man in his 30s and teenage boy were found by Braemar Mountain Rescue Team at the Sheilin' O'Mark bothy, near Loch Muick

An all terrain vehicle brought them back safely.