The moment a fireball meteor appeared over the Western Isles was captured on video as an angler filmed his first fishing trip of this year.

Lewis Docherty was fishing near the Lochmaddy Hotel on North Uist when the fireball appeared at about 16:30 on Thursday.

He said he was lucky to be in the right place and time to see and film it.

Facebook group Western Isles Weather received numerous reports of the spectacle from islanders.

People across the isles, from Barra to Lewis, told of seeing a large bright light moving fast.

The UK Meteor Observation Network said it was likely to have been a fireball - the description for a bright meteor streaking across the sky.