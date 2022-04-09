The birth of a wild white-tailed eagle has been captured live on camera for the first time ever in the UK.

The young eaglet was born at RSPB Scotland's Abernethy nature reserve.

It is the offspring of Shona and Finn, a pair who are nesting in the vast landscape of the Cairngorms Connect partnership, which RSPB Scotland is part of.

Eggs were first seen in the nest on 3 March and both parents have shared incubating duties since then.

The first egg hatched at 19:43 on Friday 8 April. The birds' activities are played to the Loch Garten Nature Centre, via a camera hidden in a stick three metres from the nest to avoid disturbing the birds.

It is the first time such a method has been used in the UK after successful trials in Latvia and Estonia.

Also known as sea eagles, white-tailed eagles are the UK's largest bird of prey with a wingspan of 2.5m.

They were driven to extinction in Scotland in 1918 before birds from Scandinavia were re-introduced to the Isle of Rum in 1975.

Subsequent re-introductions in other parts of the country, as well as the birds' natural dispersal means there are now populations spread as far as Fife, Orkney and the northwest Highlands.

It is the offspring of Shona and Finn, a pair who are nesting in the vast landscape of the Cairngorms Connect partnership, which RSPB Scotland is part of.