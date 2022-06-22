Avian flu affecting the remote St Kilda archipelago threatens to push a wild bird species to the brink of extinction, conservationists have warned.

Scotland's islands are key breeding grounds for the world's vulnerable population of great skua, also known as bonxie.

Wildlife rangers have found about 120 skua dead on St Kilda so far this breeding season.

National Trust for Scotland ranger Craig Nisbet fears a continued presence of bird flu would put severe pressure on the species.