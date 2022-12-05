A safety campaigner says communities along Scotland's longest road live in fear of the next fatality.

Laura Hansler, who lives in Kincraig, near Aviemore, said those living near the A9 had a feeling of dread when they heard the sound of the emergency services.

"The moment we hear a siren out on the A9 we collectively hold our breaths, because we are wondering who is coming next?" she said.

"Is it going to be one of mine, is it going to be a neighbour?"