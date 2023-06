A limited service on the Corran Ferry has restarted this weekend following weeks of disruption.

The ferry service across Loch Linnhe provides residents of the Ardnamurchan and Morvern peninsulas with easier access to the rest of Scotland and is popular with tourists.

The service, overseen by Highland Council, has been without a useable vessel since 15 April.

Alternative routes to the ferry have added more than an hour onto journeys.