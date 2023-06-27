A Highland girl has set her sights on the Olympics after taking up wheelchair basketball.

Samantha Slaven, 11, from Inverness, has spina bifida and when she was born her spine was shaped like an "s" because of the spinal condition.

Her spine has improved through ongoing treatment, but she still needs use of a wheelchair almost full time.

Mum Elizabeth, says: "Samantha has quite complex needs. She needs help with feeding and moving about and she had a breathing tube when she was little.