The Shetland dog models whose photoshoots can stop traffic
Kaylee Garrick's canine photoshoots can stop traffic in Shetland - and the fame of her very obedient dogs has now spread across the globe.

The 29-year-old student paramedic has trained her pets to pose together for a range of eye-catching images.

The popularity of their pictures grew through social media, and has now helped raise thousands of pounds for charity.

  • 29 Jan 2020