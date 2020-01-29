Media player
The Shetland dog models whose photoshoots can stop traffic
Kaylee Garrick's canine photoshoots can stop traffic in Shetland - and the fame of her very obedient dogs has now spread across the globe.
The 29-year-old student paramedic has trained her pets to pose together for a range of eye-catching images.
The popularity of their pictures grew through social media, and has now helped raise thousands of pounds for charity.
