RAF's new submarine hunter plane touches down in Scotland
The first of nine new maritime patrol aircraft for the RAF has arrived at a military base in Scotland after being flown from the United States.
The £3bn fleet of P-8A Poseidons are to be stationed at RAF Lossiemouth on the Moray coast.
The first of the completed planes will operate from nearby Kinloss Barracks, a former RAF station, while new facilities are built at Lossiemouth.
04 Feb 2020
