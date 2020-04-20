Media player
Coronavirus: Lockdown on Britain's most remote island
Coronavirus has affected families across the country including those on Britain’s most remote inhabited island.
Fair Isle sits halfway between Orkney and Shetland with a population of just 65.
BBC Scotland’s The Nine have spoken to one of its residents, Eileen Thomson, who is mum to the island’s youngest residents – Ander, two and his brother Luca, five.
20 Apr 2020
