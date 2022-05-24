The company buying the controversial Cambo oil field says it is "in a better position" to get the go-ahead for production to begin.

Regulators are still considering the future of the project - west of Shetland - after it received a two-year licence extension.

Ithaca Energy, which is buying licence owner Siccar Point, says it believes the debate is now more "mature" than last year.

CEO Alan Bruce said he believed Cambo would pass a "climate compatibility checkpoint" which the UK government is planning to introduce.