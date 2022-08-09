MV Glen Sannox, the long delayed CalMac ferry being built for the Arran route, has returned to the Ferguson shipyard after three weeks in dry dock.

The ship has been repainted and had work done to its propulsion system and bow doors, with delivery to CalMac scheduled for next spring.

Construction of the ship, along with another ferry known only as hull 802 is running five years late – and the delays have added to reliability problems for CalMac’s ageing fleet.

The Port Glasgow shipyard was nationalised after collapsing back into administration in 2019 amid an acrimonious dispute between its former owner and the Scottish government’s ferry agency.

New boss David Tydeman said the yard was now in much better shape, and he was confident both ferries would finally be delivered next year.