The operator of an Aberdeen recycling centre hit by a devastating fire has urged people not to dispose of batteries carelessly.

More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Suez plant in the city's Altens area in July.

The company believes it was likely to have been caused by a battery or battery-operated device that had been put into a recycling bin. Lithium-ion batteries can explode if damaged or crushed.

Footage has now shown the Aberdeen fire take hold.