Woman without womb accuses NHS of discrimination

An Aberdeenshire woman who was born without a womb has described current fertility treatment guidelines as "full of inequality and discrimination" after she was unable to have her eggs frozen through the NHS.

Taelor Shand has Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser Syndrome (MRKH).

The 27-year-old had a privately-funded egg collection procedure - costing about £7,000 - to facilitate future IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation).

The Scottish government said guidance to standardise access to fertility preservation was expected to be published early next year.