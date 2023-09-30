A dive team is searching the River Don near Monymusk for a missing woman.

Hazel Nairn, 71, disappeared at the river in November last year while out with her dog.

Relatives believe her body may still be caught somewhere in the water.

A dive team will be searching the area this weekend in a bid to help with sonar technology.

Beneath the Surface, a voluntary underwater search and recovery dive team based in Lancashire, will work with local divers to scour the area.

Team leader Phil Jones said it would "difficult" to locate Hazel because of the length of time that had passed since her disappearance.

They will be helped by experienced divers from Aberdeen Diving Services Ltd and Aberdeen Sub Aqua Club, as well as kayakers who regularly use the river.

Supt David Howieson of Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Hazel Nairn who have been looking for answers since she went missing.

"Hazel remains a missing person and officers keep her family updated when appropriate. Any further information received by police will be acted upon."