Vintage whiskies found to be fake

More than a third of vintage Scotch whiskies tested at a specialist laboratory this year have been found to be fake, BBC Scotland has learned.
Twenty-one out of 55 bottles of rare Scotch were deemed to be outright fakes or whiskies not distilled in the year declared.
The tests were conducted at the East Kilbride-based Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre (SUERC).
It used advanced radiocarbon dating to reach its conclusions, a technique commonly used for forensic or archaeological investigations.
20 Dec 2018
