Aberdeen street art festival gets under way

Aberdeen Nuart street festival gets under way
The third Aberdeen Nuart street festival is officially under way, featuring artists from around the world.
Artists have spent recent days working on their creations on walls and the sides of buildings around the city.
The event will feature guided walking tours, talks, and film screenings.
18 Apr 2019
