Day in the life of an Edinburgh festival Fringe venue
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Timelapse: Day in the life of an Edinburgh Fringe venue

Theatre spaces pop up in unlikely places during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The venues often need to be transformed back to their original purpose within a 24-hour period.

This timelapse shows how one theatre space becomes a nightclub each night.

  • 15 Aug 2019