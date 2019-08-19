I'm a first time performer at the Edinburgh Fringe
Have you ever wondered what it takes to put on a show at the Edinburgh festival Fringe?

Louise Geller, along with pianist Alex Norton, has brought her show The Comedy of Operas to the city.

From keyboard escapades to promotional posters concerns, the operatic soprano lifts the lid on being a first-time Fringe performer.

