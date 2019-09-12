Media player
Royal Navy Type 31 frigate
Babcock's "Team 31" design is derived from the Iver Huitfeldt frigates developed for the Danish navy.
The new generation of Royal Navy frigates is to be designed and built by engineering firm Babcock.
The ship is sometimes referred to as the Type 31e - the "e" standing for exportability.
It is a smaller, cheaper frigate than the Type 26 warships currently being built at the Upper Clyde shipyards.
12 Sep 2019
