Former SNP minister Ash Regan is calling for a radical re-think of the Scottish Prison Service's policy on housing transgender prisoners.

Decisions on where to place trans inmates in the prison estate are currently made on a case-by-case basis.

Ms Regan was speaking after it emerged that a violent trans woman has had her application to move to a women's prison approved.

Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, has a history of violence and is serving an order for lifelong restriction.