SNP leader Alex Salmond
Salmond: 50 years of North Sea resources 'still to come'

Investment in the North Sea will lead to "half a century of massive oil and gas resources still to come", SNP leader Alex Salmond has said.

Speaking to the Today programme, he said it was "key" to improve cooperation between North Sea operators and increase efficiency in the recovery of oil.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday 24 February.

  • 24 Feb 2014
