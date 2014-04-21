Ellie Kean and Gregor Ironside
Video

Two undecided Generation 2014 members discuss their views

Good Evening Wales presenter Kaylee Thomas talks to Generation 2014's Ellie Kean and Gregor Ironside, who are still to make up their minds about how they'll vote in the referendum.

