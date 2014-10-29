Scotland's UKIP MEP David Coburn dismissed as "ridiculous" Nicola Sturgeon's veto plan on the outcome of a possible EU referendum.

The SNP's deputy leader believes a referendum to leave the European Union should only be valid if each UK nation - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - produces a majority vote.

Mr Coburn told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "We are part of the United Kingdom. Our country is Great Britain - I don't hold a Scottish passport, I hold a British passport as do we all.

"We are one country and that was decided as part of the referendum, so what part of no don't they understand?"