Scottish government plans allowing more than 100 public bodies to access personal data through an individual's NHS number will be debated by MSPs.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has tabled a motion calling for full parliamentary scrutiny of what has been described as a "super ID database".

He told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "The main concern is the creeping nature towards a single number, a universal database right across the public sector that will have personal information.

"That is only one small step away from creating an identity card."