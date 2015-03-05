Politics watcher Prof John Curtice believed it would be tough times ahead for Labour after new polling by Tory peer Lord Ashcroft suggested big gains for the SNP at May's election.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme, the Strathclyde University academic said: "The message to take away here is not necessarily, for example that the SNP are going to win Gordon Brown's Kirkcaldy seat, but the message we should take away is it is going to be a tough fight in that seat and many other Labour held seats across Scotland."