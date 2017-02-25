Labour's Tom Watson: 'We have to do better and deal with division'
Labour's Deputy Leader Tom Watson said the party had to "do better" and needed to "deal with the issues that divide us".
He made his plea during a speech to the Scottish Labour Party conference in Perth.
Mr Watson said: “I have said it a lot recently, this is not the time for a leadership election, that issue was settled last year - but we have to do better, we cannot sustain this level of distance from our electorate.”
The MP was speaking after Labour lost the Copeland by-election. The Cumbrian seat had been held by the party for more than 80 years but was won by the Conservatives in Thursday's poll.