Election 2017: Davidson admits Labour is 'creeping up'
Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party Ruth Davidson admits that Labour is "creeping up" on the Tories as the election nears.
She was speaking to the BBC's Glenn Campbell ahead of polls opening on 8 June.
05 Jun 2017
