Video

The Assistant Chief Officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Services, David McGowan, said the investigation into the cause of the Glasgow School of Art fire would be lengthy.

He told the BBC: "We really want people to understand it will be a lengthy investigation, and that is solely for the reason of establishing exactly what happened, we will want to gain as full a picture as possible.

"People are clearly wanting answers, very very early, we want to uncover those answers as early as possible as well."