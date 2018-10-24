Size of benefit claimant families questioned

Video

A Conservative MSP has told Holyrood that people on benefits cannot have "as many children as they like".

Michelle Ballantyne made the comment during a debate on inequality.

Prompting a strong reaction in the chamber, she said: "The two-child limit is about fairness. It is fair that people on benefit cannot have as many children as they like while people who work and pay their way and don't claim benefits have to make decisions about the number of children they can have.

"Universal Credit may have its flaws, but the thinking behind the system is sound."