Video

The Brexit withdrawal plan being considered by the Cabinet is not a good deal for Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says.

Although the hundreds of pages of text have not been made public, Ms Sturgeon told the BBC: "This, from what I know of it, is not a good deal for Scotland.

"It would take Scotland out of the single market - which would be bad enough in and of itself - but it would do so while leaving us to compete for investment and jobs with Northern Ireland that would effectively be staying in the single market.

"That would be the worst of all possible worlds for Scotland."