SNP and Labour views on Article 50

Brexit: Labour and SNP discuss extension of Article 50
Should Article 50 be extended? SNP MP David Linden says it should, Labour MP Paul Sweeney says "not necessarily".
Mr Linden believes the UK's withdrawal from the EU can be held up "because this is about protecting jobs".
However, Mr Sweeney insisted that a transitional period in which a proper negotiated settlement could take place without the need to extend Article 50.
Both MPs outlined their views during an interview with the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland programme.
09 Dec 2018
