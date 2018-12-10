SNP 'would support' no confidence motion

Video

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says her party would support a no confidence motion in the UK government if it was proposed by the main opposition.

the SNP leader made her offer after Prime Minister Theresa May cancelled the "meaningful vote" on the Brexit withdrawal deal.

Ms Sturgeon told BBC Scotland: "It cannot go on like this, time is running out, the clock is ticking and I think it is time for a no confidence motion in this government which the SNP would support, and it is time to give people the opportunity, in another referendum, to call a halt to this whole sorry Brexit fiasco."