Salmond 'sad' at taking government to court

Video

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has said he was "sad" that it was necessary to take the Scottish government to court over the way it dealt with sexual misconduct allegations.

The claims against Mr Salmond, which he denies, were made to the government a year ago. It has now admitted at a Court of Session hearing that it breached its own guidelines by appointing an investigating officer who had "prior involvement" in the case.

Outside the Edinburgh court, an emotional Mr Salmond said: "I never thought it possible that at any point I would be taking the Scottish government to court and, therefore, while I am glad about the victory that has been achieved today I am sad it was necessary to take this action."